20 Francs 1848 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1848 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30745 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (38) AU (24) XF (77) VF (57) F (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (9) MS64 (10) MS63 (9) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (6) AU53 (5) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (28) PCGS (21)

Seller All companies

17 Auctions (1)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (4)

Ars Time (2)

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (2)

Boule (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (2)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Florange (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (21)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (4)

iNumis (14)

Jean ELSEN (13)

JMPG (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (6)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coins (3)

Lugdunum (1)

MDC Monaco (6)

Monnaies d'Antan (10)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzenonline (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (2)

Numis.be (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Palombo (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (6)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (8)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (2)

Varesi (1)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (3)

Восточно-европейский (1)