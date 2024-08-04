France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1848 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 441,112
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1848
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1848 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30745 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller 17 Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
