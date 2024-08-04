Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1848 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1848 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1848 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 441,112

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1848 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30745 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction 17 Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller 17 Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
