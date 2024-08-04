Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1847 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1847 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1847 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 284,497

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1847 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20244 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 40500 RUB
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Artemide Aste - March 6, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Varesi - October 1, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
France 20 Francs 1847 A at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

