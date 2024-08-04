20 Francs 1847 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1847 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20244 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2018.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (17) XF (32) VF (36) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (6) AU50 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (10) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Creusy Numismatique (3)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (7)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

iNumis (6)

Jean ELSEN (5)

Jesús Vico (1)

JMPG (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (6)

Leu (1)

Lugdunum (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (4)

Montenegro (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (24)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

Varesi (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)