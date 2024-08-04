France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1847 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 284,497
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1847
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1847 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20244 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 40500 RUB
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
