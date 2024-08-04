France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1846 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,402
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1846
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1846 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3766 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2372 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2440 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
