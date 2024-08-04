Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1846 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1846 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1846 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 102,661

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1846 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1367 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction cgb.fr - January 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction Heritage - November 13, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 13, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1846 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

