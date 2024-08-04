20 Francs 1846 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1846 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (8) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)