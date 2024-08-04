France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1846 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 102,661
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1846
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1846 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 8, 2022.
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1367 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 13, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
