France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1845 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,994
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1845
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1845 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3759 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1078 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 10, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auctiones
Date September 11, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
