Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1845 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1845 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1845 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,994

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1845 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3759 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (5)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (1)
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
582 $
Price in auction currency 531 EUR
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1078 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction cgb.fr - September 10, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 10, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Chaponnière - October 22, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction iNumis - December 6, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date December 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Auctiones - September 11, 2016
Seller Auctiones
Date September 11, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1845 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis Philippe I Coins of France in 1845 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search