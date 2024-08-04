Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1845 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1845 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1845 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 927

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1845 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 29,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Palombo (2)
France 20 Francs 1845 A at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
19743 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
France 20 Francs 1845 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
11708 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1845 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1845 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1845 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1845 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1845 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1845 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1845 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1845 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

