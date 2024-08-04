France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1845 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 927
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1845
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1845 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 29,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
19743 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
11708 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
