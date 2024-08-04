20 Francs 1845 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1845 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 29,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) Service NGC (3)