France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1843 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 105,687
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1843
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1843 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
