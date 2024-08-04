20 Francs 1843 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1843 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)