France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1842 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 21,600
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1842
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1842 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
