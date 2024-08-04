Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1842 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1842 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1842 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 21,600

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1842 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (5)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Bertolami - December 5, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
