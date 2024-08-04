20 Francs 1842 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1842 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

