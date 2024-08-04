Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1842 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1842 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1842 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 70,666

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1842 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • UBS (1)
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date March 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Heritage - December 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1842 A at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

