France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1842 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 70,666
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1842
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1842 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
