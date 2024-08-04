France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1841 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,482
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1841
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1841 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3747 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU58 GENI
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 21, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
