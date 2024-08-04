Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1841 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1841 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1841 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,482

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1841 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3747 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU58 GENI
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 21, 2013
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 21, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1841 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

