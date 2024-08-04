France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1841 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 609,341
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1841
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1841 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 820. Bidding took place November 21, 2019.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 329 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
