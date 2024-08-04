Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1841 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1841 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1841 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 609,341

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1841 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 820. Bidding took place November 21, 2019.

France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 329 EUR
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Heritage - February 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Inasta - October 15, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1841 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

