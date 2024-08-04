Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1840 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1840 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1840 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 45,508

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1840 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
1077 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF40 GENI
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Auctiones - September 11, 2016
Seller Auctiones
Date September 11, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

