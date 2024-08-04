France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1840 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 45,508
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1840
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1840 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
1077 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF40 GENI
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date September 11, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
