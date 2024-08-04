20 Francs 1840 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,043,736
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1840
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1840 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place July 30, 2009.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
