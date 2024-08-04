Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1840 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1840 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1840 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica Spa

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,043,736

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1840 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place July 30, 2009.

France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 4, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1840 A at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

