20 Francs 1839 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 21,691
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1839
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1839 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place December 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
