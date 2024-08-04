Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1839 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1839 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1839 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 21,691

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1839 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place December 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
France 20 Francs 1839 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
France 20 Francs 1839 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
France 20 Francs 1839 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1839 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1839 W at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1839 W at auction Ars Time - December 17, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1839 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1839 W at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1839 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1839 W at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

