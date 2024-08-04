France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1838 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 12,355
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1838
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1838 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3739 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (5)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
