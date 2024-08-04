Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1838 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1838 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1838 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,355

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1838 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3739 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction iNumis - December 6, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction iNumis - May 3, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date May 3, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1838 W at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

