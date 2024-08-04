Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1838 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1838 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1838 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 173,322

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1838 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place July 30, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Naumann (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Heritage - February 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Holmasto - October 9, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Inasta - December 9, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date December 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Naumann - December 6, 2015
Seller Naumann
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1838 A at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

