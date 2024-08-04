France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1838 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 173,322
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1838
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1838 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place July 30, 2009.
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date December 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
