20 Francs 1837 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1837 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3733 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition XF (3) VF (3) F (1)