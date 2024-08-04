Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1837 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1837 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1837 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 34,262

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1837 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3733 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1837 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France 20 Francs 1837 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
France 20 Francs 1837 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1837 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1837 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1837 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1837 A at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1837 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

