France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1837 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 34,262
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1837
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1837 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3733 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
