France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1836 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1836 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1836 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,315

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1836 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - May 23, 2013
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date May 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
