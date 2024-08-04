20 Francs 1836 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1836 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU50 (1)