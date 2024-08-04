France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1836 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,315
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1836
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1836 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date May 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
