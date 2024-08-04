France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1836 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 138,767
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1836
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1836 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Montenegro
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
