France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1836 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1836 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1836 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 138,767

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1836 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Künker - May 15, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Montenegro - March 18, 2016
Seller Montenegro
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
France 20 Francs 1836 A at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

