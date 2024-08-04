France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1835 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 29,882
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1835 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 363 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
