20 Francs 1835 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1835 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

