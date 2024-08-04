France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1835 L "Type 1832-1848". Bayonne (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Bayonne
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 856
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
