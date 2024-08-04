Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1835 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse 20 Francs 1835 B "Type 1832-1848" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1835 B "Type 1832-1848" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 25,878

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1835 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3730 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1522 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Lugdunum - November 15, 2018
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Ars Time - December 17, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1835 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
