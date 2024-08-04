20 Francs 1835 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1835 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3730 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

