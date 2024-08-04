France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1835 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 25,878
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1835 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3730 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1522 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

