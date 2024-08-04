France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1835 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 96,538
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1835 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 980 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 5, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (1)
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
