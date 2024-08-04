Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1835 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1835 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1835 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 96,538

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1835 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 980 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 5, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (1)
France 20 Francs 1835 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
France 20 Francs 1835 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1835 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1835 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1835 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis Philippe I Coins of France in 1835 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search