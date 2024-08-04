Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1834 L "Type 1832-1848". Bayonne (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 20 Francs 1834 L "Type 1832-1848" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1834 L "Type 1832-1848" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,824

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1834 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place March 18, 2014.

France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction Heritage - December 7, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 L at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
