20 Francs 1834 L "Type 1832-1848". Bayonne (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1834 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place March 18, 2014.

Сondition XF (5) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)