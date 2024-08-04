France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1834 L "Type 1832-1848". Bayonne (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,824
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1834
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1834 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place March 18, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search