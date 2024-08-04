France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1834 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Rouen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 77,112
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1834
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1834 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 3700 NOK
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2103 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
