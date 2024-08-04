Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1834 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse 20 Francs 1834 B "Type 1832-1848" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1834 B "Type 1832-1848" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 77,112

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1834 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 9, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 3700 NOK
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2103 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Heritage - September 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Jean ELSEN - September 8, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1834 B at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

