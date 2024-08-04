France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1834 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 743,453
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1834
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1834 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search