France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1834 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1834 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1834 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 743,453

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1834 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1296 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.

France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 4, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1834 A at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

