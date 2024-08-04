20 Francs 1833 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1833 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition XF (3) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)