France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1833 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1833 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1833 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 31,634

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1833 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
France 20 Francs 1833 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
France 20 Francs 1833 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
France 20 Francs 1833 W at auction Heritage - December 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1833 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1833 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1833 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1833 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

