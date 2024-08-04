France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1833 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 31,634
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1833
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1833 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search