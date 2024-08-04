Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1833 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse 20 Francs 1833 B "Type 1832-1848" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1833 B "Type 1832-1848" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 155,197

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1833 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,950. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Jean ELSEN - June 8, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Heritage - April 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Jesús Vico - June 2, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1833 B at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

