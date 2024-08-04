20 Francs 1833 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1833 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,950. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (10) VF (19) F (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Auctiones (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

iNumis (5)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (3)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (3)

Münzenonline (1)

Palombo (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (3)