20 Francs 1833 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Rouen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 155,197
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1833
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1833 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,950. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
