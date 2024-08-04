Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1832 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1832 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1832 W "Type 1832-1848" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 27,139

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1832 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

France 20 Francs 1832 W at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1832 W at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
France 20 Francs 1832 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1832 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1832 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1832 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1832 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1832 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1832 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1832 W at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

