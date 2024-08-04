20 Francs 1832 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1832 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition VF (5) F (5)