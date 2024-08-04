France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1832 W "Type 1832-1848". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 27,139
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1832
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1832 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
