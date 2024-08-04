Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1832 T "Type 1832-1848". Nantes (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Nantes

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

