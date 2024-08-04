20 Francs 1832 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1832 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 5, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (6) F (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)