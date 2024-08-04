France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1832 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 14,946
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1832
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1832 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
