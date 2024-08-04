Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1832 B "Type 1832-1848". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse 20 Francs 1832 B "Type 1832-1848" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1832 B "Type 1832-1848" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 14,946

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1832 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

