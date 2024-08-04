Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1832 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1832 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1832 A "Type 1832-1848" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,294

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1832 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1832 A at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

