France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1832 A "Type 1832-1848". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,294
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1832
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1832 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
