France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge". Nantes (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Nantes
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 862
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1831
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (6)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Palombo (7)
- V. GADOURY (2)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
7540 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
13012 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search