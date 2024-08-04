20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge". Nantes (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (3) XF (13) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3)