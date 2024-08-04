Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge". Nantes (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 862

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
7540 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
13012 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction V. GADOURY - December 6, 2014
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 T "Raised edge" at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

