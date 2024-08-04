France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1831
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 70000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
