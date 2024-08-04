Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 70000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

