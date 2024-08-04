20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (31) XF (39) VF (104) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (8) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (9) AU55 (3) AU53 (8) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (36) PCGS (18)

