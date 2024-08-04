France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 106,816
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1831
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Impressed edge" with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2013
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
12
