France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 106,816

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Impressed edge" with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Lugdunum - June 9, 2021
Seller Lugdunum
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 4, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2013
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Impressed edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

