20 Francs 1831 W "Impressed edge". Lille (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Impressed edge" with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (8) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Künker (2)

Lugdunum (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Palombo (2)

Patrick Guillard Collection (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)