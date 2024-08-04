France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 88,286
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1831
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Impressed edge" with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 105000 JPY
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
