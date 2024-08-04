Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 88,286

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Impressed edge" with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 105000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Impressed edge" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Impressed edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

