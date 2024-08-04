Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,161,841

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Impressed edge" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Artemide Aste - April 2, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge" at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

