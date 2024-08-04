France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1831 A "Impressed edge". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,161,841
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1831
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Impressed edge" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Impressed edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
