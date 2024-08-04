Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 "Raised edge" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2018.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2194 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 1, 2018
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Schulman - June 24, 2017
Seller Schulman
Date June 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - May 3, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date May 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge" at auction Emporium Hamburg - August 1, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date August 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
