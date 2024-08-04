France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1830 A "Raised edge". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1830
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 "Raised edge" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2194 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
