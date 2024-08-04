France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 18,391
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1830
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 "Impressed edge" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1389 $
Price in auction currency 1280 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1830 "Impressed edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
