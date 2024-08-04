20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 "Impressed edge" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

