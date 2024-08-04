Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 18,391

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 "Impressed edge" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1389 $
Price in auction currency 1280 EUR
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 18, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Palombo - May 3, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1830 A "Impressed edge" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1830 "Impressed edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

