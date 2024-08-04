24 Livres AN II (1793) D. Lyon (France, First Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 32,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.

