24 Livres AN II (1793) D. Lyon (France, First Republic)
Variety: Lyon
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,465
Description
- Country France
- Period First Republic
- Denomination 24 Livres
- Year AN II (1793)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 32,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35301 $
Price in auction currency 32500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
