France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

24 Livres AN II (1793) D. Lyon (France, First Republic)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse 24 Livres AN II (1793) D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, First Republic Reverse 24 Livres AN II (1793) D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, First Republic

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,465

Description

  • Country France
  • Period First Republic
  • Denomination 24 Livres
  • Year AN II (1793)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 32,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.

France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35301 $
Price in auction currency 32500 EUR
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction iNumis - December 10, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) D at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

