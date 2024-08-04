Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

24 Livres AN II (1793) W. Lille (France, First Republic)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 24 Livres AN II (1793) W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, First Republic Reverse 24 Livres AN II (1793) W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, First Republic

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,234

Description

  • Country France
  • Period First Republic
  • Denomination 24 Livres
  • Year AN II (1793)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Florange (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (3)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Muizon – Rieunier (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • V. GADOURY (9)
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
10378 $
Price in auction currency 9800 EUR
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction V. GADOURY - March 12, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) W at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
Seller Florange
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

