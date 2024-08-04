24 Livres AN II (1793) W. Lille (France, First Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

