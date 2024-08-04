France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
24 Livres AN II (1793) W. Lille (France, First Republic)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,234
Description
- Country France
- Period First Republic
- Denomination 24 Livres
- Year AN II (1793)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Florange (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (7)
- Leu (1)
- Maître Wattebled (3)
- MDC Monaco (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Muizon – Rieunier (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Palombo (3)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (3)
- V. GADOURY (9)
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
10378 $
Price in auction currency 9800 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Livres 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search