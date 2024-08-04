Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

24 Livres AN II (1793) N. Montpellier (France, First Republic)

Variety: Montpellier

Obverse 24 Livres AN II (1793) N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, First Republic Reverse 24 Livres AN II (1793) N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, First Republic

Photo by: maison palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 528

Description

  • Country France
  • Period First Republic
  • Denomination 24 Livres
  • Year AN II (1793)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Palombo (1)
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) N at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
