24 Livres AN II (1793) N. Montpellier (France, First Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)