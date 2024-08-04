France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
24 Livres AN II (1793) N. Montpellier (France, First Republic)
Variety: Montpellier
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Palombo (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Livres 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search