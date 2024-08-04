Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

24 Livres AN II (1793). Rouen (France, First Republic)

Variety: Rouen

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country France
  • Period First Republic
  • Denomination 24 Livres
  • Year AN II (1793)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Livres 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

