24 Livres AN II (1793). Rouen (France, First Republic)
Variety: Rouen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country France
- Period First Republic
- Denomination 24 Livres
- Year AN II (1793)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Livres 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
