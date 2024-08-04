Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

24 Livres AN II (1793) A. Paris (France, First Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 24 Livres AN II (1793) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, First Republic Reverse 24 Livres AN II (1793) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, First Republic

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 33,141

Description

  • Country France
  • Period First Republic
  • Denomination 24 Livres
  • Year AN II (1793)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
3966 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 24 Livres AN II (1793) A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
