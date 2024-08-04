24 Livres AN II (1793) A. Paris (France, First Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (44) XF (50) VF (49) F (17) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (7) MS61 (3) AU58 (10) AU55 (13) AU53 (7) AU50 (6) XF45 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (28) NGC (31)

