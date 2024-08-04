24 Livres AN II (1793) A. Paris (France, First Republic)

France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Mintage UNC 33,141
Description
- Country France
- Period First Republic
- Denomination 24 Livres
- Year AN II (1793)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 24 Livres AN II (1793) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of First Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
3966 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
