France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris. One-sided strike (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris. One-sided strike
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1824 with mark A. Paris. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 3, 2014.
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 143 EUR
For the sale of 40 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
