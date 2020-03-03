40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris. One-sided strike (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1824 with mark A. Paris. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 3, 2014.

