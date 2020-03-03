Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris. One-sided strike (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris. One-sided strike

Obverse 40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris One-sided strike - Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris One-sided strike - Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1824 with mark A. Paris. One-sided strike. This tin coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 3, 2014.

  • iNumis (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 157 EUR
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 143 EUR
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date June 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
