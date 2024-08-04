40 Francs 1830 MA "Type 1824-1830". Marseille (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1830 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.

