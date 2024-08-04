France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1830 MA "Type 1824-1830". Marseille (France, Charles X)
Variety: Marseille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,026
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Marseille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1830 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4004 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
2361 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
