France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1830 MA "Type 1824-1830". Marseille (France, Charles X)

Variety: Marseille

Obverse 40 Francs 1830 MA "Type 1824-1830" Marseille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 40 Francs 1830 MA "Type 1824-1830" Marseille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,026

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Marseille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1830 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ICE (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Libert (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (4)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4004 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
2361 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction ICE - May 17, 2014
Seller ICE
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 MA at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

