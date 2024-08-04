France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1830 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris. Edge relief (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris. Edge relief
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,324
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. Edge relief. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Numphil auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
4030 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2695 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
