France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1830 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris. Edge relief (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris. Edge relief

Obverse 40 Francs 1830 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris Edge relief - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 40 Francs 1830 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris Edge relief - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,324

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. Edge relief. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Numphil auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
4030 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2695 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Numphil - June 11, 2014
Seller Numphil
Date June 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction ICE - February 18, 2011
Seller ICE
Date February 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 40 Francs 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

