40 Francs 1830 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris. Edge relief (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. Edge relief. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Numphil auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition AU (9) XF (3) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) SP55 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (4)