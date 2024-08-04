France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1830 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 353,112
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
