France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1830 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1830 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 40 Francs 1830 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 353,112

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (281) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs 1830 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

