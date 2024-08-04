40 Francs 1830 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (37) XF (78) VF (117) F (7) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (11) MS62 (8) MS61 (7) AU58 (14) AU55 (9) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (32) PCGS (36)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)

Ars Time (1)

Auction World (12)

Auctiones (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Chaponnière (12)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

DNW (2)

Felzmann (2)

Florange (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (5)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (4)

HIRSCH (3)

iBelgica (1)

iNumis (29)

Jean ELSEN (33)

JMPG (1)

Künker (31)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Leu (1)

Lugdunum (4)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzenonline (2)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

Nomisma (5)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Palombo (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

SINCONA (9)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (6)

Stack's (25)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (9)

Varesi (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

VINCHON (2)

WAG (5)

Warin Global Investments (4)

WCN (4)

Westfälische (1)