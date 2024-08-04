France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1829 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 21,090
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1829
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1829 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Numisma, S.A. - Portugal auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
