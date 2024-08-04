Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1829 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1829 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 40 Francs 1829 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: Numphil

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 21,090

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1829 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the Numisma, S.A. - Portugal auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.

France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction cgb.fr - September 10, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 10, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 7, 2018
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1829 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

