France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1828 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 52,014
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1828
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1828 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2815 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,632. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
715 $
Price in auction currency 663 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pandolfini Casa d'Aste
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
