France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1828 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1828 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 40 Francs 1828 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 52,014

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1828 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2815 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,632. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (5)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bolaffi (5)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iNumis (13)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
715 $
Price in auction currency 663 EUR
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Spink - June 6, 2021
Seller Spink
Date June 6, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Bolaffi - December 11, 2020
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction Pandolfini Casa d'Aste - December 3, 2020
Seller Pandolfini Casa d'Aste
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1828 A at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

