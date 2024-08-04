40 Francs 1828 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1828 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2815 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,632. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (15) XF (42) VF (32) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (6) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (14)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (5)

Auction World (6)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bolaffi (5)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (9)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (5)

HIRSCH (1)

iNumis (13)

Jean ELSEN (5)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (12)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Olivier Goujon (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (2)

Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (1)